Saints strike first, with big plays and tricks

The Saints not only want some revenge, they apparently want to show off.

New Orleans scored first, going up 7-0 on Minnesota on a quick pass from Drew Brees to Alvin Kamara.

That was the standard play of the lot, as the Saints are already pushing plenty of buttons.

Saints wideout Michael Thomas made a pair of ridiculous catches, a 20-yarder reaching over Trae Waynes which the Vikings challenged (and lost), and a 44-yarder from Taysom Hill which they should have (but didn’t).

That set the stage for the Saints putting all three quarterbacks on the field at the same time, with Brees and Teddy Bridgewater split wide for a run by Hill.

The score was nice, but the aggressive play-calling early makes it clear this game has a chance to live up to last year’s playoff classic.