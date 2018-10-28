Saints take control with a pick-six

AP

The Saints aren’t the team which is supposed to be able to win with defense.

But at the moment, that’s what’s happening.

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams intercepted Kirk Cousins and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Saints a 27-13 lead in the third quarter.

He had a clear path to the end zone when Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs broke off his route, leaving nothing but open field in front of Williams.

Along with the Adam Thielen fumble which led to points before the half for the Saints, the turnovers have been the difference in this one so far.