Steelers win third in a row, beating Browns 33-18

AP

The Steelers started off Sunday’s game slowly, just as they did this season. But they finished fast, winning their third consecutive game with what turned out to be an easy 33-18 victory over the Browns.

The Steelers improved to 4-2-1, while the Browns fell to 2-5-1.

Hue Jackson isn’t likely to be any happier with his offense this week than he was last week when he considered becoming more involved. The Browns gained only 237 yards, with 75 coming on a meaningless drive that resulted in a Cleveland touchdown with six seconds remaining.

Baker Mayfield took a beating, sacked twice and hit five other times on dropbacks. At one point in the fourth quarter, backup Tyrod Taylor put on his helmet and warmed up. But Mayfield didn’t miss a snap. He completed 22 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Pittsburgh was too much for Mayfield and the Browns today, though, gaining 421 yards.

James Conner rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and Antonio Brown caught six passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Ben Roethlisberger went 24-of-36 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.