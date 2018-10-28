Sunday, Monday games will be a big factor in potential trades

Getty Images

As everyone tries to read the tea leaves regarding the guys whose names we may be reading on our phones in the next couple of days, there’s an important dynamic to keep in mind: There’s still a full slate of games to be played on Sunday and Monday night.

Whether teams win or lose will make them more or less (or less or more) likely to make trades. Injuries that may or may not happen also will be a major factor.

Case in point: Charean Williams of PFT said on Friday’s PFT Live that, if the Cowboys had beaten Washington last weekend, they wouldn’t have traded for receiver Amari Cooper. It’s proof of how that one more game can make a huge difference when it comes to a buyer and a seller finding a middle ground just before 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, when the window for doing a deal closes.

So while there is plenty of chatter about players who made be traded, most teams are waiting to see how Sunday and Monday goes before making their decisions about whether the move a player, and whether to make a move for him.