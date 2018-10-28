Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DE Jerry Hughes is trying to bounce back on Monday night.

Will Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill return to action this week?

It looks like Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will play in his return to Buffalo.

The Jets think they can win while developing QB Sam Darnold.

Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson is trying to make the most of his opportunities.

C Billy Price is close to returning to the Bengals lineup.

The Browns have to slow down T.J. Watt on Sunday.

Steelers CB Joe Haden‘s teammates think he’s getting better with age.

Texans WR Will Fuller is set for surgery on his torn ACL.

The Colts defense has to keep Raiders TE Jared Cook in check.

The Jaguars are looking for a fourth straight win in London.

Titans T Jack Conklin reflected on a long injury rehab.

Broncos S Will Parks will be trying to avoid tricks against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will have a new center on Sunday.

Five plays that illustrate the Chargers’ offensive success.

Three trade ideas for the Raiders.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee shared his thoughts on the Amari Cooper trade.

The Giants are expected to split the middle linebacker job with Alec Ogletree out on Sunday.

Numbers of note for Sunday’s Eagles game.

There’s less buzz around Washington CB Josh Norman‘s matchup with Odell Beckham this time.

Bears TE Trey Burton‘s experience as a quarterback isn’t unique among tight ends.

Lions TE Michael Roberts gives out full-size candy bars on Halloween.

Can the Packers hang with the NFL’s best teams?

The Vikings offense could be better in the red zone.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff remains an avid cyclist.

Will the Panthers pass protection hold up against the Ravens?

The Saints will be wearing Color Rush uniforms on Sunday.

Naming the pros and cons of the Buccaneers trading QB Jameis Winston.

Said Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, “I don’t view myself as a 1-6 guy and I don’t view my team as a 1-6 team, but everyone else knows you are 1-6. It’s different. It’s like when you put on a couple extra pounds and your lady or your wife says, ‘Baby, that shirt is a little tight on you.’ You’re like, ‘Nah, this shirt actually looks good.’”

How do the Rams keep defenses guessing?

The 49ers haven’t won in Arizona in a long time.

Seahawks T Duane Brown thinks Germain Ifedi is making a breakthrough.