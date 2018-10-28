Tarik Cohen breaks one, Bears lead 7-0

Getty Images

The Bears offense had a good drive on their first possession, but couldn’t get any points after it bogged down in Jets territory.

They didn’t bother running any plays on the Jets’ side of the field on their second possession and it wound up working out better for them. Mitchell Trubisky hit running back Tarik Cohen with a short pass to beat a Jets blitz and Cohen sprinted 70 yards without being touched for the first touchdown of the afternoon.

Cody Parkey‘s extra point made it 7-0 with over five minutes left in the first quarter. Parkey missed a 40-yard field goal to end the first Bears drive of the game.

The Bears defense is playing without Khalil Mack, but that hasn’t led to any success for the Jets offense thus far. They’ve gained one yard while going three and out twice.