Team that wants DeSean Jackson may have leaked the reported trade request

One of the Sunday Splash! reports indicated that Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade. So where did that one come from?

There’s a theory among those in the know that one specific team that really wants to pry Jackson away from the Buccaneers leaked the notion that Jackson has asked for a trade in order to create momentum toward making a trade happen. (That said, it’s still possible that Jackson did indeed request a trade.)

The Buccaneers currently aren’t expected to trade Jackson. However, the leaking of the report will make for some potentially interesting sound bites after Tampa Bay’s Sunday game at Cincinnati.

Jackson likely is feeling some frustrations regarding the way he’s used in the offense when Jameis Winston is under center. During Winston’s three-game suspension, Jackson became a favorite of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Last week against the Browns, Jackson was targeted only four times. He caught two passes for 25 yards.