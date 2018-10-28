Three of four Jaguars involved in bar tab incident are active for Sunday’s game

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

It appears that any discipline imposed on the four players arrested early Saturday for allegedly trying to skip out on a $64,000 bar tab in London won’t include making them inactive for the game at Wembley Stadium. Only one of the four players is inactive, and that player had been listed as doubtful due to injury.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the four Jaguars who were arrested, questioned, and released were cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, and safety Jarrod Wilson.

Hayden in injured and is inactive. Also inactive are cornerback A.J. Bouye, cornerback Tyler Patmon, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

Given the number of injured cornerbacks and given that the other three players are all defensive backs, the Jaguars may not have had the luxury of disciplining the players by not letting them play.

Rapoport adds that the arrests may have come after a misunderstanding. He contends that expensive bottles of alcohol were being sent to the players’ table, and that they thought someone else was paying for them. They were surprised to learn that they were the ones expected to pay.

If the resolution included full payment for the alcohol, it’s likely that this excuse didn’t hold much water.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Three of four Jaguars involved in bar tab incident are active for Sunday’s game

  1. $ 64,000 Bar Tab ? I once had an employer who made us drive 500 + miles to a meeting ( which caused us to have to stay overnight and drive back Saturday rather then then pay for us to fly, and we could be home Friday night ) We deliberately ran up the bar tab ( which he was paying for ) to cost more then the cost of the flights. We achieved our goal , the tab was $1400,but we really had to work at it. $ 64,000 ?

  3. Last time the Jaguars kneeled for the US national anthem and stood for God Save The Queen. They going to sit for both this time?

  4. Love seeing all of the excited fans outside of Wembley Stadium. It’s amazing that there is so much hatred towards London games.

    Of course, the London game haters are nothing more than Trump supporters, the same people who support shooting up synagogues and using bombs to settle political disputes.

  5. the night before a game let alone in a different country and you have players who are more focused on being out in a bar than sleeping or film study.

    and you wonder why the jaguars still can’t turn the corner.

  7. The Jaguars coaches and owners are garbage to allow any of these players to be on the field. Great representation of the USA, Jacksonville as well as the NFL. No wonder other countries look at us as they do. Nothing but garbage individuals to try to not pay a bill let alone one as 60 some thousand dollars.

  8. I’m really buying that they didn’t know who was ordering the bottles of alcohol. I’m sure this happens all the time. Not. What a bunch of classless individuals, who go to another country and show England the type of butt holes these guys can be. This is black eye for all the other players in the league who actually do show class. I hope they are all suspended for multiple games. The owner wants to move the team to London, he should have insisted that they all were suspended for the game and sent home early.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!