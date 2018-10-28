Three of four Jaguars involved in bar tab incident are active for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

It appears that any discipline imposed on the four players arrested early Saturday for allegedly trying to skip out on a $64,000 bar tab in London won’t include making them inactive for the game at Wembley Stadium. Only one of the four players is inactive, and that player had been listed as doubtful due to injury.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the four Jaguars who were arrested, questioned, and released were cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, and safety Jarrod Wilson.

Hayden in injured and is inactive. Also inactive are cornerback A.J. Bouye, cornerback Tyler Patmon, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

Given the number of injured cornerbacks and given that the other three players are all defensive backs, the Jaguars may not have had the luxury of disciplining the players by not letting them play.

Rapoport adds that the arrests may have come after a misunderstanding. He contends that expensive bottles of alcohol were being sent to the players’ table, and that they thought someone else was paying for them. They were surprised to learn that they were the ones expected to pay.

If the resolution included full payment for the alcohol, it’s likely that this excuse didn’t hold much water.