Todd Gurley: Forget fantasy and Vegas, we got the win

Rams running back Todd Gurley put the finishing touches on Sunday’s win over the Packers when he ran for a first down with just over a minute left to play in the game.

Gurley went down on his own at the Green Bay 4-yard-line in a move that burned off the time left on the clock. It also ensured that the Packers would cover the point spread and that most of those who bet the over would be on the losing side of their wager.

A quick look at social media show plenty of fantasy games were impacted as well, but Gurley wasn’t interested in hearing about bad beats after the 29-27 win.

“Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas,” Gurley said, via Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”

Gurley did plenty to help the Rams get that win as well as the seven others they’ve picked up this season. He’s scored at least once in every game — his streak is 11 games overall — and he picked up 195 yards from scrimmage on Sunday to help the Rams survive their toughest test yet.