Todd Gurley scores touchdown in 11th straight game

The Rams have their first lead of Sunday’s game against the Packers and they scored it in a very familiar way.

Jared Goff hit running back Todd Gurley for a 30-yard touchdown pass that put the Rams up 14-13 in the third quarter. It’s the 11th straight game with a touchdown for Gurley and that ties a franchise record set by Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch. Gurley then added a two-point conversion to stretch the lead to three points.

Gurley and the Rams offense got off to a slow start against the Packers on Sunday, but they’ve scored touchdowns on two of their last three possessions. The Packers haven’t scored a touchdown since the first quarter and Aaron Donald‘s third-down sack earlier in the quarter meant the Packers had to settle for Mason Crosby‘s second field goal of the afternoon on their first drive of the second half.

The second drive ended with a punt, which means the Rams are now in position to add to a lead it took them longer than usual to get.