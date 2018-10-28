Trent Williams in cast after dislocating his thumb

Getty Images

The Washington offense went without left tackle Trent Williams for much of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Giants and they may be without him in the future as well.

Williams had a hard cast on his right hand after dislocating his thumb during the game. Williams said, via multiple reporters, that it was too soon to tell if he would have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons and hopes that he doesn’t have to miss any time.

Ty Nsekhe took over for Williams during Sunday’s win and has started 11 games over the course of his career.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson, running back Kapri Bibbs and safety Troy Apke also left with injuries during Sunday’s win.