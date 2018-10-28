Ty Montgomery told to take touchback if it was option

Posted by Charean Williams on October 28, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
Ty Montgomery wouldn’t talk about his decision to take a kickoff out of end zone with 2:05 remaining Sunday. He left the locker room without commenting, via multiple reports.

Montgomery, though, disobeyed coaches’ orders in not taking a knee.

“The plan was to stay in [the end zone] and give the ball to Aaron Rodgers,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via video from the team website.

Montgomery took the kickoff 2 yards deep and ran it out, reaching the Green Bay 20 before Ramik Wilson forced Montgomery to fumble with Wilson recovering the fumble. Rodgers never saw the ball again as the Rams picked up a first down and ran out the clock on a 29-27 victory.

If Montgomery had taken the touchback, Rodgers would have had the ball at his own 25-yard line, with 2:05 to play and a timeout. Who’s betting against Rodgers?

“Obviously the plan there is to stay in the end zone,” McCarthy said. “Two minute. We actually talked about it as a team. . . .But that’s what those games come down to. There are decisions. Ty is in that decision situation. I’m sure Ty was trying to make a play. I don’t know exactly how deep he was, if he was close, but I think we all realize that with the management of the clock and where we wanted to be there — I wanted to be north of two minutes with the one timeout — we want to put the ball in Aaron’s hands. You also trust your players. Tough decisions. Close decisions. I think Ty was just trying to make a play.”

Montgomery, who had three kickoff returns for 68 yards Sunday, has 35 career returns for a 22.7 yards average. He has no return touchdowns with a career long of 46 yards.

20 responses to “Ty Montgomery told to take touchback if it was option

  2. He’s been extremely ineffective on KO returns, pedestrian as a runner and adequate at best as receiver. Add to all of that, a missed block on a blitz and the poor decision to bring that ball out of the end zone – he should be on the next plane out of town.

  7. So much for all the savants who thought coaches hadn’t mentioned it. Bring Kumerow back when he’s eligible and let Montgomery go. Cobb can be the third back if they need one, which right now they certainly don’t.

  13. Its extremely frustrating that Rodgers didn’t get a chance, I don’t know if GB would have won or not, but I would have definitely liked their chances, especially only needing a Field Goal.

  14. Coach throws him under the bus. That’s so Packers.

  15. stellarperformance
    Oct 28, 2018, 9:13 PM EDT
    So the coach tells you to do something and you go out and do the opposite and cost your team the game and you believe that’s still the coaches fault?! Did you not read the article? Should McCarthy run out onto the field and tackle him in the end zone before he can bring it out? I agree that the decision to run the ball up the middle from the half yard line was stupid. That you can put on McCarthy but Montgomery deciding on his own to take the ball out instead of taking the touch back is completely on the player

  16. conormacleod
    Oct 28, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
    Coach throws him under the bus. That’s so Packers.

    I’m sorry that was the stupidest thing I’ve seen in a while. That level of incompetence deserves termination.

  17. Doesn’t much matter at this point. Game is over, Packers lost. If I had one of my employees told to not do something and they did it anyway, that employee would be terminated on the spot. Montgomery should be released. That was a move made by a player who doesn’t seem to care what the coaches say. That sort of disobedience is contagious. Set an example.

  18. Too bad because Erin would have thrown an int to end it.
    —–
    Yeah because Rodgers is known for his untimely interceptions. Clever one on the Erin/Aaron thing too. Never gets old.

  19. Guys know this move, remember when your wife or GF asked you to do laundry and you hate doing it, so you shrink her favorite shirt so you never have to do it again

    Yeah…. Ty hates returning kickoffs.

