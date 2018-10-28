Tyler Boyd, Jordan Franks set up Bengals touchdown

Getty Images

Tyler Boyd briefly left Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a worrisome injury. But he quickly returned and appears just fine judging by a 28-yard catch that set up a Bengals’ touchdown.

Boyd made a leaping catch, ran down the sideline and dove for the end zone when Isaiah Johnson tackled him. He was ruled out at the 1-yard line.

Joe Mixon scored on the next play.

Jordan Franks caught a 32-yard pass from Andy Dalton as the Bengals scored quickly in the possession, needing only four plays to go 63 yards.

The Bengals lead the Buccaneers 7-0 with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter.