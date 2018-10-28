Tyler Boyd scores to give Bengals 14-0 lead

AP

Yes, Tyler Boyd appears just fine.

Since briefly leaving with an injury in the first quarter, the Bengals receiver has lit up the Bucs. He has four catches for 67 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton.

He has the Bengals off to a fast start, leading the Bucs 14-0 with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Dalton is 9-of-14 for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Mixon scored the Bengals’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run that followed a 28-yard catch by Boyd to the Tampa Bay 1.

Cincinnati is being aided by Jameis Winston, who has thrown two interceptions in only nine attempts. Preston Brown and Shawn Williams have picks for the Bengals.