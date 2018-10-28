Tyreek Hill dealing with a groin strain

Getty Images

The Chiefs outlasted the Broncos on Sunday, but they had one of their top offensive players head to the bench with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the guy who headed off early and he didn’t come back before the 30-23 win was over. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that Hill suffered a groin strain “and we will just see how he does here.”

Hill had three catches for 70 yards before leaving Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs also saw linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Frank Zombo come down with injuries during the game. Reid said the team will be waiting for word on their status as well, but most eyes will likely be focused on whether Hill’s at any risk of missing next Sunday’s trip to Cleveland.