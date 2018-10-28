Vikings take 13-7 lead over Saints in second

AP

Field goals may not do anyone much good tonight. Extra points are tricky enough.

The Saints made the mistake of punting once, and the Vikings have taken a quick 13-7 lead on Sunday Night Football, with Dan Bailey‘s missed extra point the only negative so far.

Latavius Murray went over the top for the second touchdown, but the story so far is the Vikings and Saints trading punches with big-play offenses.

The Vikings have 163 yards so far on two drives, and Kirk Cousins is moving the ball around effectively, with only three different pass targets but five different rushers.

The Vikings answered the Saints’ game-opening score with an impressive 96-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by Stefon Diggs‘ fourth-and-goal touchdown reception.