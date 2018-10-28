Week Eight early inactives

Getty Images

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Eagles and Jaguars in London and Week Seven will continue with seven games in the early afternoon slot. As we do every week, we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Jets at Bears

Jets: WR Quincy Enunwa, WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Dakota Dozier, DL Foley Fatukasi

Bears: G Eric Kush, WR Allen Robinson, LB Khalil Mack, CB Marcus Cooper, FB Michael Burton, OL Rashaad Coward, DL Nick Williams

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, T Jared Veldheer, S Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, LB Shane Ray, LB Alexander Johnson, OL Nico Falah

Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton

Browns at Steelers

Browns: WR Rashard Higgins, LB Joe Schobert, DB E.J. Gaines, QB Drew Stanton, WR Da'Mari Scott, TE Pharaoh Brown, DT Carl Davis

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton

Buccaneers at Bengals

Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, G Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke, RB Shaun Wilson

Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard, LB Vontaze Burfict, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Darqueze Dennard, WR John Ross, LB Nick Vigil, C Billy Price

Ravens at Panthers

Ravens: T James Hurst, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, G Alex Lewis, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler

Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gulden, G Brendan Mahon, DE Marquis Haynes, G Amini Silatolu, RB Cameron Artis-Payne

Washington at Giants

Washington: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, OL Geron Christian, OL Casey Dunn, WR Brian Quick.

Giants: LB Alec Ogletree, WR Jawill Davis, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, CB Mike Jordan

Seahawks at Lions

Seahawks: CB Neiko Thorpe, G Jordan Simmons, S Maurice Alexander, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Joey Hunt, DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green

Lions: RB Theo Riddick, DE Ziggy Ansah, WR T.J. Jones, T Andrew Donnal, G Joe Dahl, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder