Week Eight early inactives

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Eagles and Jaguars in London and Week Seven will continue with seven games in the early afternoon slot. As we do every week, we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Jets at Bears
Jets: WR Quincy Enunwa, WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Dakota Dozier, DL Foley Fatukasi
Bears: G Eric Kush, WR Allen Robinson, LB Khalil Mack, CB Marcus Cooper, FB Michael Burton, OL Rashaad Coward, DL Nick Williams
Broncos at Chiefs
Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, T Jared Veldheer, S Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, LB Shane Ray, LB Alexander Johnson, OL Nico Falah
Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
Browns at Steelers
Browns: WR Rashard Higgins, LB Joe Schobert, DB E.J. Gaines, QB Drew Stanton, WR Da'Mari Scott, TE Pharaoh Brown, DT Carl Davis
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton
Buccaneers at Bengals
Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, G Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke, RB Shaun Wilson
Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard, LB Vontaze Burfict, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Darqueze Dennard, WR John Ross, LB Nick Vigil, C Billy Price
Ravens at Panthers
Ravens: T James Hurst, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, G Alex Lewis, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gulden, G Brendan Mahon, DE Marquis Haynes, G Amini Silatolu, RB Cameron Artis-Payne
Washington at Giants
Washington: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, OL Geron Christian, OL Casey Dunn, WR Brian Quick.
Giants: LB Alec Ogletree, WR Jawill Davis, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, CB Mike Jordan
Seahawks at Lions
Seahawks: CB Neiko Thorpe, G Jordan Simmons, S Maurice Alexander, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Joey Hunt, DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green
Lions: RB Theo Riddick, DE Ziggy Ansah, WR T.J. Jones, T Andrew Donnal, G Joe Dahl, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder