Xavier Rhodes expected to play against Saints

Getty Images

The Vikings ruled out a handful of starters on Friday, but cornerback Xavier Rhodes‘ status was left up in the air with a questionable designation.

Rhodes hurt his ankle late in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets and head coach Mike Zimmer expressed optimism about Rhodes’ chances of playing over the course of the week. It looks like that optimism was well placed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rhodes is expected to be in the lineup against the Saints on Sunday night. Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are the other top corners for the Vikings.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Andrew Sendejo, guard Tom Compton and running back Dalvin Cook are all out for the Vikings on Sunday. Left tackle Riley Reiff was listed as doubtful and is expected to miss the game as well.