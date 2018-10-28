Xavier Rhodes out for Sunday night

Getty Images

A report on Sunday morning pegged Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes as likely to play against the Saints on Sunday night, but that’s not how things turned out.

Rhodes is inactive for the Vikings as they host the NFC South leaders to close out the day of action. Rhodes hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and was listed as questioable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The Vikings also officially made left tackle Riley Reiff inactive. He was listed as doubtful with the foot injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks. Running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), guard Tom Compton (knee) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter is the only healthy scratch for Minnesota.

The Saints ruled out defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen before the weekend and, as expected, cornerback Ken Crawley is a scratch with Eli Apple set to start in his Saints debut. Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson, offensive lineman Chaz Green and safety J.T. Gray are also inactive.