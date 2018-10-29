Aaron Rodgers: Defense played well, we didn’t score enough

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Packers and Rams was set up for a stirring ending before Ty Montgomery‘s fumble on a kickoff return left Green Bay without a chance to put the ball in Aaron Rodgers‘ hands with a chance to win the game.

That fumble drew a lot of attention after the game with Packers players and coaches slamming Montgomery’s decision to take the ball out in conversations with Michael Silver of NFL Media. One coach told Silver that Rodgers “was very, very mad,” but the quarterback pointed out after the game that the Packers could have done more to avoid the situation altogether.

The Rams did not get on the board until a safety with just over three minutes left in the first half and Rodgers pointed out that the offense failed to do enough to open up a lead while their defense was locking the Rams up. The Packers also went three-and-out with a chance to build on their 27-26 lead in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was playing really well and stopping them over and over again,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to get more than 10 points while that’s happening. And then to have it end the way it did, obviously, it’s frustrating.”

Rodgers said he’s “not stressing” and found things to like about the performance despite the result, but there figures to be some spike in stress for others in Green Bay this week with a trip to New England on tap for the 3-3-1 team.