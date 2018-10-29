Adam Gase expects DeVante Parker to remain with Miami

Getty Images

With the Dolphins still in contention for a playoff berth, coach Adam Gase expects the team’s core group of players to remain in Miami after Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

“It’s highly unlikely that something like that would happen,” Gase said Monday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Receiver DeVante Parker reportedly has drawn interest from other teams, but the Dolphins’ injuries at the position make it unlikely the team would trade him. Parker had a career-high 134 receiving yards Thursday night against the Texans, days after his agent criticized Gase.

Parker said after the game that a trade is “not on my mind at all,” and, on Monday, Gase was adamant the Dolphins are not trading Parker.

“Yeah, I do,” Gase said when asked if he expected Parker to be with the team after Tuesday.