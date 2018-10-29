Adrian Peterson: I’m getting better

Getty Images

It took Adrian Peterson a long time to find a job for the 2018 season and the phone might not have rung if not for the torn ACL suffered by Washington rookie Derrius Guice in early August.

As the 2018 season plays out, Peterson’s extended wait is increasingly looking like a missed opportunity by a lot of teams to help their rushing attack. Peterson is fifth in the league in rushing for the 5-2 team and is coming off a game against the Giants that saw him score twice while running for 149 yards.

After the game, Peterson told Peter King of Football Morning in America that he’s still being bothered by a shoulder injury and that he believes his results are going to get even better as he gets healthier.

“I can see where the nagging injuries are slowing me down,” Peterson said. “But even at 75, 80 percent, I know I can find holes. Each week, my shoulder feels better. It’s basically mind over matter. I’m getting better.”

The 33-year-old moved into ninth place in all-time rushing yards on Sunday and he’s a little less than 400 yards away from passing Eric Dickerson. That kind of rise seemed like a long shot a few months ago, but it’s starting to feel like it will be a surprise if Peterson doesn’t keep climbing the list this year.