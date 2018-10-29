Andy Reid isn’t expecting trade help

Getty Images

If not for Earl Thomas‘ unfortunate season-ending broken leg, the Pro Bowl safety might have a spot on the Chiefs instead of the Seahawks. Kansas City had interest in Thomas.

The Chiefs could use secondary help, but with Patrick Peterson staying in Arizona, it appears Kansas City will stand pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“I haven’t talked to [General Manager Brett Veach] today about any of that, so I don’t where he is today,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during his Monday news conference, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “Up to today, we didn’t have anything that he was leaning on there, but you never know with him. He doesn’t miss much.”

The Chiefs defense, though, could get help within. They designated safety Daniel Sorensen to return from injured reserve and could activate him as early as this week after he returned to practice last week. Safety Eric Berry remains a question mark with a heel injury that has kept him sidelined all season.