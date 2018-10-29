Anthony Lynn: Joey Bosa getting closer to a return

Getty Images

It seems unlikely Joey Bosa plays this week. In fact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the star defensive end is not “anywhere near ready to play right now.”

But Chargers coach Anthony Lynn isn’t giving up on Bosa playing this week.

Bosa has missed the entire season with a mid-foot sprain.

“I don’t want to rule him out,” Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “I think earlier in the year, I was comfortable with doing that. But now he’s getting closer, so I don’t want to rule him out right now. So we’ll just kind of wait and see where he’s at.”

Bosa bruised his left foot Aug. 7 and aggravated it the week of the season opener.

Lynn said Bosa ran straight ahead last week during the team’s open date and could work with trainers on the side this week.

“He’s getting closer, but it still a process,” Lynn said. “We’ve been real cautious with it the whole time. We’re not going to put him back on the field until he’s ready; I promise you that.”

It’s more likely that running back Melvin Gordon returns after missing the Chargers’ win over the Titans in London with a hamstring issue. Lynn said Gordon will practice in some capacity Wednesday.