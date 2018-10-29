Are the 8-0 Rams flawed?

Getty Images

The L.A. Rams have managed to win every game on their schedule, which technically makes them perfect. But they still may be flawed.

In an extended Sunday night video from the set of Football Night in America, Rodney Harrison raised some concerns about the Rams. He’s specifically concerned about the defense, and whether it’s good enough to get it done on the inevitable day that the offense isn’t able to get going.

That day could be looming in January, when the Rams face the pressure and expectations of winning a playoff game at home, one January after losing a playoff game at home to Atlanta.

The video, featuring Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico as well, also discusses the surprising resurgence of the Seahawks, and it commences the process of hyping a game that needs no hype: Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, next Sunday night on NBC.