Bills could become sellers at the trade deadline

The Bills have a game to prepare for on Monday night. After that, they may be leaving the lights on for other potential business.

Some in league circles believe that the Bills could become sellers as the trade deadline approaches, especially if (as expected) they lose to the Patriots tonight.

Names that have been mentioned as possible former Bills include receiver Kelvin Benjamin (pictured) and defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Running back LeSean McCoy previously had been linked to the Eagles. Over the weekend, the thinking was that a deal would not happen. A slide to 2-6 punctuated by a potentially embarrassing home loss to the Patriots could change that thinking, however.