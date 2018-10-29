Browns fire Hue Jackson

Getty Images

The Hue Jackson era is over in Cleveland.

Jackson was fired today as head coach of the Browns, per multiple reports.

The news comes after yet another loss on Sunday, one that drops his career record to a stunningly bad 11-44-1 as a head coach overall, including 3-36-1 in Cleveland. The news also comes after reports surfaced that Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were not seeing eye to eye and might not be able to work together much longer.

There’s no immediate word on who the Browns will hire as their interim head coach. But whoever it is, he could hardly do a worse job than Jackson, who leaves after three wins in three years.