Browns install Freddie Kitchens as their new offensive coordinator

The new look Browns coaching staff is now official.

The team formally announced that Hue Jackson and Todd Haley have been fired and that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been named their interim head coach. The Browns also announced that Freddie Kitchens will replace Haley as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Kitchens had the titles of running backs coach and associate head coach before Monday’s reorganization of the coaching staff. He joined the Browns staff this year after spending the last 11 seasons on the Cardinals coaching staff. Kitchens also spent one year with the Cowboys and has never been a coordinator at either the professional or college level.

The Browns have longtime NFL coach Al Saunders on hand as a senior offensive assistant and former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese is on the staff as the quarterbacks coach.