Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea escapes serious injury

Not much is going right for the Buccaneers right now.

But at least this year’s first-round pick isn’t out for the year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bucs feared that defensive tackle Vita Vea had torn his ACL, but tests today came back negative.

Vea missed the first three games with a calf injury, hardly the kind of start of his career they were hoping for.

It’s unclear what that means for Vea’s immediate availability, but getting any good news is a plus for a team deciding what to do with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who was benched yesterday amid a hail of turnovers.