Bucs G.M. suggests DeSean Jackson’s going nowhere

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson may want out, but it doesn’t appear he’ll get his reported wish.

After a pre-game report that Jackson had asked for a trade, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was direct in his response.

“I’ll say this. DeSean Jackson and I have a great relationship,” Licht said before yesterday’s loss, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s one of my favorite people on the team, and Dirk [Koetter] has a great relationship with him and he’s obviously a terrific player for us.

“We’re 3-3, we’re headed into big game today, we’ve got a big stretch of games coming up for us, and we don’t like to talk about these stories. But I can say that my job and our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that, not just today, but for the rest of the season. Other than that, I don’t have anything else to add.”

Of course, things can always change, and their situation at quarterback could change the calculus on a lot of situations.