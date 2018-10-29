Calais Campbell thinks Jaguars bye comes at a “really good time”

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ annual trip to London was a mess before their game against the Eagles got underway and it didn’t get any better on the field.

Jacksonville used a couple of early turnovers to build a 6-3 lead, but wide receiver Keelan Cole fumbled with under two minutes to play in the first half and a Dallas Goedert touchdown catch gave the Eagles a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The 24-18 loss was the fourth in a row for the Jaguars, who are now 3-5 halfway through a season that started with big expectations.

It will be a while before they play another game and defensive end Calais Campbell thinks that’s a good thing for a team with plenty to fix if they are going to rally in the second half of the year.

“Each individual one of us needs to figure out what our motivations are,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “The bye week is time to collect your thoughts, figure out where you’re at and reset your goals. We have a bye at a really good time.”

The Jaguars won a division on the back of their running game and defense last season. The running game has not been successful this year — the Jags called passes on their final 31 plays against the Eagles — and the team has allowed 114 points over their losing streak, so those are two places the team will likely be targeting for improvement before they return to action.