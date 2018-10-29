Colts hoping Tyquan Lewis able to return for Week Eleven meeting with Titans

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to see second-round pick Tyquan Lewis on the field this season. The rookie defensive lineman out of Ohio State has spent the first two months of the regular season on the injured reserve list following a toe injury sustained in the preseason.

Lewis officially returned to practice last Wednesday for the Colts as they designated Lewis as one of their two players to return from the injured reserve list.

The Colts have their bye this week and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Ten. However, it appears Lewis won’t make it back to the roster until at least Week Eleven against the Tennessee Titans.

“This off-week, he’ll work with our strength and conditioning staff, and they’ll put him through three full days of hard work to really work on getting his conditioning back up,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard said in an appearance “Colts Roundtable Live” on 1070 The Fan, via the team’s official website. “And then we’ll hit him that next week to see where he’s at and if he’s ready to move up after the Jacksonville game.”

The Colts have 21 days to get Lewis in a position to rejoin the roster upon his return to practice last week. Even if Lewis isn’t quite ready to return to game action at the end of that window, he can be added to the 53-man roster and be inactive until he’s ready to go.

He made 112 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, five pass breakups and five forced fumbles in his career at Ohio State. The Colts selected him with the 64th pick of the draft and final pick of the second round.