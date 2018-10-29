Cowboys fire OL coach Paul Alexander

Getty Images

The Cowboys have made a change to their coaching staff.

The team announced that they have terminated offensive line coach Paul Alexander. Assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo will take over in Alexander’s absence. Hudson Houck, who had two stints as the team’s offensive line coach, will also join the staff in an advisory role.

Alexander was in his first season in Dallas and joined the team after 24 years with the Bengals. In a nice bit of symmetry, he was replaced on the Bengals staff by former Cowboys offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

The Cowboys offensive line has been a strength in recent seasons, but the unit’s play has not been up to the same standard this season. While the loss of center Travis Frederick to an illness certainly hasn’t helped matters, it seems the Cowboys believe that Alexander wasn’t the right guy to help push the unit back in the right direction.