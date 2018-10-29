Dalvin Cook feels great, but still worried about setback to hamstring

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury on Sunday night and a return to face the Lions in Week Nine may not be in the cards.

Cook didn’t practice at all last week and said on Monday that he’s not sure if he’ll practice this week either. Cook had been doing some practice work in previous weeks and said his hamstring is “feeling great” before adding that he’s worried about a setback similar to the one he had when he played in Week Four.

“[Rest] definitely helped me, but that’s the tricky thing about these things,” Cook said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They feel good, but you go out there, overextend and do something stupid; set you back.”

The Vikings will have a bye in Week 10, so their Week 11 game against the Bears might be the spot for Cook to make his return to action.