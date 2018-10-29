Devin McCourty gets pick-six to ice game

Getty Images

Just when it looked like the Bills were back in the game. . .

The Bills had a touchdown overturned on replay, and on the next snap, Devin McCourty returned a Derek Anderson pass 84 yards for a touchdown. Instead of the Bills drawing within 18-13, they trail 25-6 with 5:54 remaining.

It was the Patriots’ first defensive touchdown in 40 games. They had two special teams touchdowns last week in a victory over the Bears.

It initially appeared Anderson’s 25-yard pass on second down was caught by tight end Jason Croom in the end zone, but replay clearly showed the ball hit the ground before Croom secured it. After a false start, on third-and-15 at the New England 30, Anderson attempted to hit tight end Charles Clay.

McCourty’s teammates, including Tom Brady, joined him in the end zone to celebrate.