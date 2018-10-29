Does the Haley hire lead to any internal accountability?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
Now that well-documented train wreck Todd Haley, who lasted six seasons with the Steelers, has been fired after only half of a season with the Browns, an important question arises in Cleveland: Will there be any internal accountability for the eventually misguided decision to hire him in the first place?

It’s a question that was being bandied about in league circles on Monday, in the aftermath of the stunning decision to dump both Haley and coach Hue Jackson.

It’s still not entirely clear who pulled the trigger on hiring Todd Haley. If it was ownership, then ownership has only itself to blame. If it was Jackson (that’s unlikely), he already has paid the biggest price he can.

If it was G.M. John Dorsey, what does it mean for his status with the team? Probably nothing, especially with the drafting of Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, and Antonio Callaway, the trade for Jarvis Landry, and Dorsey’s track record in Kansas City.

But if it was Dorsey’s call, there likely will be at least a whisper of “what was he thinking?” between owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. If it’s followed by other blunders, it could eventually result in them viewing him differently than they currently do.

It will all be forgotten if Dorsey makes a home-run hire with his next coach. The presence of quarterback Baker Mayfield could make it a very desirable destination, prompting plenty of currently established coaches without 10-year solutions at quarterback to ponder whether there’s a path to the place still known as the Factory of Sadness.

  1. When Adam Gase is fired at the end of the Dolphins season he’ll be on the list in Cleveland.

  3. Haley would have worked out fine separate of Hue Jackson. That dynamic is the cause of the failure. Not Hue individually or Todd individually….but the toxic combination of them both.
    There is not real way to know this would happen at the hiring. It could have been suspected but not known.

    No one is to blame but Haley and Jackson. Their inabilty to act like adults and work together for the good of the Team, as opposed to their own egos, caused this mess.

  4. The constant revolving door at GM and head coach doesn’t make this attractive to anyone. They need a decent stretch of STABILITY. Sure, Jackson has been there a few years and had what, 38 GM’s? Hire a guy because he has a LONG TERM vision, hire him because you like and agree with that vision and let him EXECUTE that vision. The teams that have success in this league have stability at both GM and HC.

  5. Why is it assumed baker mayfield is a good pro qb? Because the browns won a game? Reality is his numbers are really bad and he has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball

  6. Haley had tremendous success at PIT. I’m sure that’s what clouded Has-lame in hiring him. It was their one big chance to emulate the Steelers. Yes, there were 3 big coaching egos and that brought out Hue’s inferiority complex. Should have kept Haley.

  7. “tittmouse says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm
    Why is it assumed baker mayfield is a good pro qb? Because the browns won a game? Reality is his numbers are really bad and he has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball”

    He certainly has demonstrated (to this point) he is the best in the class.

  12. klutch14u says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm
    The teams that have success in this league have stability at both GM and HC.
    ——————————————

    Of course successful teams have stability at GM and HC, owners are unlikely to fire successful staffs.

  13. From what I understand HC’s hire their own assistants…owners virtually never meddle in moves perpetuated by “minions.”

    To me that leaves Dorsey, who is on record proclaiming GM’s obtain talent & coaches put the talent to work…a riddle wrapped inside a mystery inside an enigma…

    Although the parallels between the aforementioned move & Russia hardly suffice….

  14. The only thing wrong with Haley at Pitt is that pig ben wouldn’t submit to him. There’s nothing wrong with Cleveland hiring him in fact it was probably a smart move at the time. why wouldn’t you hire a coordinator from the number one team in the division?

