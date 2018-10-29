Does the Haley hire lead to any internal accountability?

Getty Images

Now that well-documented train wreck Todd Haley, who lasted six seasons with the Steelers, has been fired after only half of a season with the Browns, an important question arises in Cleveland: Will there be any internal accountability for the eventually misguided decision to hire him in the first place?

It’s a question that was being bandied about in league circles on Monday, in the aftermath of the stunning decision to dump both Haley and coach Hue Jackson.

It’s still not entirely clear who pulled the trigger on hiring Todd Haley. If it was ownership, then ownership has only itself to blame. If it was Jackson (that’s unlikely), he already has paid the biggest price he can.

If it was G.M. John Dorsey, what does it mean for his status with the team? Probably nothing, especially with the drafting of Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, and Antonio Callaway, the trade for Jarvis Landry, and Dorsey’s track record in Kansas City.

But if it was Dorsey’s call, there likely will be at least a whisper of “what was he thinking?” between owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. If it’s followed by other blunders, it could eventually result in them viewing him differently than they currently do.

It will all be forgotten if Dorsey makes a home-run hire with his next coach. The presence of quarterback Baker Mayfield could make it a very desirable destination, prompting plenty of currently established coaches without 10-year solutions at quarterback to ponder whether there’s a path to the place still known as the Factory of Sadness.