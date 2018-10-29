Dolphins waive Maurice Smith, Jamiyus Pittman

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they waived safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman on Monday.

Smith has played five games for the Dolphins this season and 11 in his career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in 2017.

Smith has four solo tackles and two passes defensed in his career.

Pittman has played three games this season, making one assisted tackle. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in May.

Pittman also has spent time on the team’s practice squad.

He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection at Central Florida as a senior in 2017.