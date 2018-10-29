Dont’a Hightower will not play tonight; LeSean McCoy will

Getty Images

The Patriots will play tonight’s game without linebacker Dont'a Hightower. They had listed him as questionable in their Saturday status report, but the team had him among its seven inactives.

Hightower was limited in practice last week with a knee injury.

Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts will see more playing time in Hightower’s absence.

New England already had ruled out tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot), running back Sony Michel (knee), defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion).

The Bills ruled out quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (neck) on Saturday. Their other inactives are cornerback Dontae Johnson, offensive guard Ike Boettger, offensive tackle Conor McDermott and offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who was questionable with a concussion, cleared protocol Sunday and will play.