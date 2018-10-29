Drew Brees: We’re ready to take advantage of any opportunities

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has spent time being honored this season setting records for passing yards and completions that illustrate how big his numbers have been over the course of his career.

The Saints have won a lot of games on the back of those performances from Brees, but their biggest win of the 2018 season followed a different blueprint. Brees only threw 23 passes and picked up 120 yards while the Saints ran the ball 29 times in Sunday’s 30-20 win in Minnesota that moved the Saints to 6-1 on the year.

“You are just ready to take advantage of any opportunities the opposing team will give you,” Brees said. “We come in with a pretty elaborate game plan and then based upon what we are seeing and what is effective, we typically narrow that down and find our bread and butter. It felt like today we were able to really control the ball on the ground and it felt like the passing game was really a complement to that, getting a first down every now and then, getting completions, and creating positive plays. Positive plays put us in manageable situations so we could sustain drives to stay on the field and keep their explosive offensive off the field and make plays.”

The Saints also got an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery that gave them a short field at the end of the first half and two sacks from rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport. That makes for more balance than just the split of running and passing plays, and it leaves the Saints looking as good as any NFC team that’s not called the Rams.