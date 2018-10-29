Eric Weddle: We’re not alright

Getty Images

The good feelings the Ravens generated while starting the season with a 3-1 record were hard to find after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Carolina’s 36-21 victory felt like a more lopsided affair as the Panthers had four scoring drives in the first half and three more in the final 30 minutes to keep things uncompetitive for most of the afternoon. The Ravens offense started well with a touchdown, but three turnovers soured things from there and quarterback Joe Flacco was on the money when he said the team got its “butts kicked” across the board.

“I don’t like to say, ‘We’re alright,'” safety Eric Weddle said, via the team’s website. “We’re not alright. We just got blasted. … We’re 4-4 — an average team. We just got blown out. I wouldn’t say it’s rock bottom, but we have to look at ourselves and get back to work.”

The Ravens capped that successful opening quarter of the schedule by beating the Steelers and they’ll be facing the same team next week to start the second half of their slate. A win won’t solve all the team’s problems, but a loss will certainly make it feel like the sky is falling in Baltimore.