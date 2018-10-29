Golden Tate appears more confident in extension than trade

Getty Images

Lions receiver Golden Tate expects to remain in Detroit after Tuesday and hopes to still be there beyond this season.

Tate used Twitter to downplay an NFL Media report that the Lions are receiving offers for him, and he told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press he doubted the Lions would move him.

“I don’t think so,” Tate told Birkett on Monday. “I feel like I’m a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that’s not the case. But again, I do understand it’s a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me.”

Tate, 30, leads the Lions with 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns. That puts him on pace for his first 100-catch season and his fourth 1,000-yard season in five seasons with the Lions.

He is in the final season of a five-year, $31 million deal he signed with the Lions in 2014 and scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Tate, though, is confident he can reach a long-term deal with the Lions. He told Birkett the sides have moved “closer” to an extension since the start of the season.