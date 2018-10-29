Haslams finally realized that Hue Jackson was not the answer

They say that wisdom often never comes at all, so it’s OK if it arrives late.

And that summarizes the curious relationship between the pink-slip-happy Haslams and former Brown coach Hue Jackson, who survived much longer than he should have in a job he was destined to lose. Propped up by some in the media as a can’t-miss proposition for the Browns after, as the argument went, being unfairly shoved out in Oakland, the Hue Jackson era became the ugliest stretch of football futility in Cleveland, even for a once-proud franchise that has spent most of the last 20 years wandering aimlessly through the lower third of the league.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that ownership informed Jackson that “he wasn’t doing a good job of leading,” and that they believed “his offense and defense had regressed.”

Jackson arguably should have been fired during the 2017 season. He definitely should have been fired after the 2017 season. The fact that the move came now, two weeks before the start of the team’s bye, suggests that something tangible occurred to give G.M. John Dorsey the ammunition he needed to break whatever spell Hue has had on ownership.

Last year, Jackson successfully blamed former V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown for the mess that the organization had become, escaping all accountability and prompting Jimmy Haslam to declare on multiple occasions that Hue Jackson would remain the coach for years to come. The arrival of Dorsey suggested otherwise; every G.M. wants to hire his own coach, and Dorsey surely wanted to move on much more quickly from Hue Jackson than Dorsey did.

But Dorsey needed the Haslams to come to that conclusion on their own. And Hue’s apparent attempt to shove offensive coordinator Todd Haley out the door likely forced the situation to a head, because Haley was hired by Dorsey and essentially forced onto Hue.

Now Hue has been forced out, and the question becomes who the interim coach will be.

27 responses to “Haslams finally realized that Hue Jackson was not the answer

  2. I think Jackson got a raw deal. I’m not saying he was Vince Lombardi, but I mean c’mon — the Browns have been the most disoriented organization in the NFL for many years. Look at their track record and tell me any coach could have won with that team. I mean, even Bill Belichick got fired by those bozos!

  4. Really depends on the question. If the question is “who is the worst possible head coach I could hire?”, Then hue Jackson just might be the answer.

  5. Didnt Haley get let go from his last 2 jobs because he did not get along with anyone including players and coaches?

  6. In the future, when contemplating league expansion the NFL needs to consider not “can they”, but rather “should they?”

    The Browns provide a textbox example of why “they should not.”

  7. For you guys hoping that Haley gets the job, just remember who has been calling the plays for this train wreck.

  9. What can you expect when you accept a head coaching gig without full autonomy of your staff? Jackson would have been smart to walk away the day after Haley was brought on board. What a slap in the face.

  10. Belicheck was fired by the Ravens ownership, which was Browns at the time. This is an entirely different franchise.

  11. Nyneal-

    If you are going to try and trash Cleveland at least bring facts to the table. Bill Belicheat was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, as in AFTER Art Modell relocated his team and Cleveland Browns suspended operations.

  12. Jackson, when only focused on the offense is a very solid O coordinator. As a HC, too worried about the politics to do a great job. Always seemed as if he was treading water, never understood what Jimmy Haslems saw in him.

  19. Why aren’t there sarcastic quotes around “finally”. Hue Jackson making it to halfway through his third season makes him the longest reigning coach of the Jimmy Haslam era.

    That means the problem is the one doing the hiring and firing. White House employees have more job security. He’s only owned the team for 6 years and is on his fourth head coach. Not to mention the first GM he fired went on to build a superbowl winning team in Denver.

    I’m calling it now. If the Browns don’t make the playoffs next year Dorsey will be fired at the end of the 2019 season.

  21. Jimmy Haslam hired Hue Jackson because he was too dumb & naive to know any better. Son-of-Al brought back Jon Gruden strictly as a cynical publicity stunt without any regard to the damage it would do on the field.

    From my vantage point, Haslam & Son-of-Al are in a tie for worst owner in the league. And knowledgeable Raiders & Browns fans have to live with the consequences.

  22. Odd how many here want to look at only coaching. All these players do such a good job as yesterday score did not show how out played they the players were for three quarters. Players love to point the fingers at coaching. Yes Hue was not the answer lasted longer than most but to only blame now two coordinators is missing the complete picture called the Brown’s

  25. They have some guys this year, and he’s demonstrated he can’t do anything with them. Can’t say they didn’t give him the chance.

  26. This Browns team is talented enough to have been on track to win at least 6 games and with good coaching I could see them finishing around 9-7. But that’s the problem. The coaching has been horrible. The coaching decisions on who to play at key positions has been atrocious. This all flows directly to the head coach. We’ve seen how much a team’s fortune can change with a change of head coach such as with the Rams when they finally let go of Fisher and brought in a great young head coach in Sean McVay.

  27. I understand the coach gets the blame but he has to have quality players. Poor Mayfield. No qback could produce with that O line

