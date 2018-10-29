Haslams finally realized that Hue Jackson was not the answer

Getty Images

They say that wisdom often never comes at all, so it’s OK if it arrives late.

And that summarizes the curious relationship between the pink-slip-happy Haslams and former Brown coach Hue Jackson, who survived much longer than he should have in a job he was destined to lose. Propped up by some in the media as a can’t-miss proposition for the Browns after, as the argument went, being unfairly shoved out in Oakland, the Hue Jackson era became the ugliest stretch of football futility in Cleveland, even for a once-proud franchise that has spent most of the last 20 years wandering aimlessly through the lower third of the league.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that ownership informed Jackson that “he wasn’t doing a good job of leading,” and that they believed “his offense and defense had regressed.”

Jackson arguably should have been fired during the 2017 season. He definitely should have been fired after the 2017 season. The fact that the move came now, two weeks before the start of the team’s bye, suggests that something tangible occurred to give G.M. John Dorsey the ammunition he needed to break whatever spell Hue has had on ownership.

Last year, Jackson successfully blamed former V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown for the mess that the organization had become, escaping all accountability and prompting Jimmy Haslam to declare on multiple occasions that Hue Jackson would remain the coach for years to come. The arrival of Dorsey suggested otherwise; every G.M. wants to hire his own coach, and Dorsey surely wanted to move on much more quickly from Hue Jackson than Dorsey did.

But Dorsey needed the Haslams to come to that conclusion on their own. And Hue’s apparent attempt to shove offensive coordinator Todd Haley out the door likely forced the situation to a head, because Haley was hired by Dorsey and essentially forced onto Hue.

Now Hue has been forced out, and the question becomes who the interim coach will be.