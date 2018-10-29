Is Kyle Lauletta’s time coming for Giants?

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur gave Eli Manning a vote of confidence Monday, saying “Eli’s our quarterback.” The Giants’ problems run deeper than just the quarterback for sure.

But with the Giants going nowhere this season at 1-7 and starting a 37-year-old quarterback who has eight touchdowns and six interceptions, don’t the Giants have to play rookie Kyle Lauletta at some point this season? Just for the Giants to see what they have in their fourth-round pick if nothing else?

“We’re trying to do what we can to win this season and you always do what you can in the short run,” Shurmur said Monday when asked if it was important for Lauletta to play, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s hard not to look at things in the long run, but what’s important is we try to beat the 49ers [in two weeks].”

Manning remains the favorite to start when the Giants return from their open date, but how long will he keep his job after that if the Giants continue to lose?

Manning’s benching last season created an uproar that ultimately led to Ben McAdoo’s firing. But Giants fans began calling for Lauletta during Sunday’s game, chanting his name despite the fact the team had the rookie among its inactives.

Manning was asked Monday about the possibility of Lauletta starting.

“I’ve always been a team player and do what I’m told,” Manning said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I expect and want to the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”