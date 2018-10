Getty Images

The Jaguars really need that bye week.

Already a disappointing 3-5 and embarrassing themselves off the field during their recent trip to London, now they have injuries to deal with.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars cornerback Quenton Meeks suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and will miss some time.

Meeks started in place of the injured A.J. Bouye, and was hurt on a cut block by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.