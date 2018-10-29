Jameis Winston calls benching “very humbling”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t always been the model of accountability.

But after his latest implosion and his latest benching, there was no one else to blame.

The former No. 1 overall pick was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick after throwing four interceptions, and coach Dirk Koetter wasn’t prepared to say who was going to start next week at Carolina.

“It was very humbling,” Winston said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But it’s not about me. It’s my fault that we were in that position.”

Of course, the decisions to be made about Winston will have a huge impact on the organization, and the people who work in it.

Winston’s making it hard to defend his job, with 10 interceptions in three and a half games. He had 11 last season.

“I can’t find a common factor,” Winston said. “My main thing right now is finding a solution to eliminate them. I know I’m definitely the reason we came up short in this game and I own that. And I have to fix it. There’s not much that I can really say.”

Despite that, he think he remains the guy who gives the team the best chance to beat the Panthers.

“Every time I go out there I feel like I give the team the best chance to win,” Winston said. “But I have to back that up. I know who I am. I know who I am as a player, I just have to execute.

“I fear nothing but God. I just know I have to fix this problem and I will. It doesn’t come with being scared. It comes with looking in the mirror, taking a long, hard deep look at myself and bouncing back from this. And I know I will.”

Maybe.