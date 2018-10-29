Josh Gordon starts Monday night’s game

Getty Images

So much for Josh Gordon‘s in-game suspension. The Patriots receiver started Monday night’s game.

NFL Media reported earlier Monday that the Patriots would bench Gordon for “several series” or the entire first quarter as a disciplinary measure. Per the report, the team was disciplining Gordon for tardiness.

Gordon dropped a deep pass from Tom Brady on the first drive after getting a step on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. The third-down play forced the Patriots to punt.

Tom Brady was 1-for-4 for 7 yards on the Patriots’ first drive.