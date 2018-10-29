Josh Rosen impresses teammates with fourth quarter comeback

Getty Images

This season has not unfolded as the Cardinals hoped when the year was getting underway, but the final evaluation will come down to how quarterback Josh Rosen develops during his freshman year.

Sunday’s win over the 49ers was an encouraging outing on that front. The Cardinals trailed 15-3 after a 49ers field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Rosen led a pair of drives that ended with touchdown passes and Arizona wound up with an 18-15 win that made even the usually stoic Larry Fitzgerald bubble over with excitement.

After the game, Fitzgerald said that Rosen “has that belief in his voice and you can see the conviction in his eyes” that allowed him to put a dismal first three quarters to bed in time to win the game. Left tackle D.J. Humphries was left impressed by the way the rookie took control of the huddle before the game-winning drive.

“‘We’re about to win this f—–g game,’ that’s what he said,” Humphries said, via AZCentral.com. “Excuse my French. That’s what he said. … I’m with it. I’d been thinking that, so when I hear him say that and it’s echoing from my quarterback, I’m excited. We’re on the same page.”

The Cardinals will have a bye week to enjoy their second win of the year and that will allow offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich time to continue tailoring the offense to maximize Rosen’s growth over the second half of the season. The final minutes of Sunday’s game make for a good place to start that process.