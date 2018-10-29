Kyle Shanahan says “nothing is for sure right now” on trade front

Getty Images

The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday and that meant Sunday featured a lot of discussion about players who could be on the move.

One of those names was 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garçon and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that the wideout is “one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about” in recent days. Shanahan added that there have been a lot of discussions without any decisions made about how to proceed.

“We’ve looked into everything,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Teams have talked about it. It is a possibility, but nothing is for sure right now.”

The 49ers hoped to take a big step forward this season, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s knee injury and a 1-7 start have pushed hopes for improvement back to 2019. They’ll spend the next couple of days deciding if any of the deals on the table better position them to make that happen.