Larry Fitzgerald apologizes for spiking football

Getty Images

It was easy to interpret Larry Fitzgerald spiking the football as an emotional release, after his two-point conversion helped the Cardinals win a much-needed game.

But the elder wide receiver joked that that the reason for his rare outburst was more personal, because his son Devin decided to go to the state fair yesterday rather than come see his father’s team play the 49ers.

“I was carrying that around all day,” Fitzgerald said of his son’s snub, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “So when I get in there, I kind of let it out. So all the kids that were watching, I’m sorry, I set a bad example today.”

The good news is, games between teams 1-6 rarely get much traction on the highlight shows, so Fitzgerald may escape what he considers future embarrassment.

But for the Cardinals, it was a flicker of life, with the veteran helping rookie quarterback Josh Rosen to a win they needed badly, after firing their offensive coordinator and slogging through the first half of the season.

And after catching eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, Fitzgerald can remind his son Devin that he missed a pretty good show.