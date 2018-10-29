Lincoln Riley: I don’t have the NFL itch right now

Getty Images

The Browns became the first NFL team to fire their head coach on Monday when they relieved Hue Jackson of his duties after Jackson went 3-36-1 over two-plus seasons with the team.

The team hasn’t announced who will be their interim head coach, although we know it won’t be offensive coordinator Todd Haley because he’s also been fired. Regardless of who does get the gig for now, it’s likely the Browns are going to be looking for someone new come January and one of the names that will likely be bandied about got asked about the possibility of moving to the NFL on Monday.

University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in college and has been on the NFL’s radar thanks to the offensive acumen he’s shown with the Sooners. Riley, who turned 35 in September, said on Monday that he’s not saying never but he is saying not right now.

“No, not right now,” Riley said, via Dylan Buckingham of KFOR. “You sit here and answer these questions and I always want to be truthful. The truth is for me is I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here, I love college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now. I don’t know that I ever will, but I’m never going to be a guy that’s gonna stand up here and say ‘No how, no way will any of these things ever happen.’ I don’t know that. I know right now I couldn’t care less about the NFL.”

It’s a subject that’s sure to be revisited in the next few months to see if Riley does start feeling a need to scratch at the chance to jump to the professional ranks.